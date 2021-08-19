Weekly COVID Update: 'Most dangerous' time of pandemic as caseloads reach all-time high

“I would certainly hope the citizens of Linn County, despite their fatigue, will work towards mitigating this,” said Dr. William Muth, a Samaritan epidemiologist, at the Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. “We have to do our best to try and prevent its spread. This is a very frightening time given the very high transmissibility of this new strain.”

Muth pointed to vaccinations as the primary way to reach herd immunity, rather than letting the virus run its course and have infections lead to natural immunity and leading to more deaths along the way. More transmission can also lead to more virus variants, each of which have the potential to become more contagious and deadlier than the last.

Of course, the question of breakthrough cases, infections among fully vaccinated people, remains fresh on everyone’s minds.

In July, the Oregon Health Authority identified 12,514 cases of COVID-19, 81% of which occurred in unvaccinated people. OHA uses the term “unvaccinated” to include those who received only one dose of a required two-dose series. During the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15, OHA reported more COVID-19 cases than in all of July, with 12,741.

In the 20,701 cases of COVID-19 reported during the first two weeks of August, 85.6% of them occurred in unvaccinated people.