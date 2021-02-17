Wells Fargo developer says CARA money needed for project

Nearly a year after a partnership created to redevelop a piece of Albany’s downtown dissolved, the Wells Fargo project came before the city’s urban renewal district with more bad news.
“For this project to move forward I’m going to need substantial assistance from CARA,” Tom Gerding said during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.
Gerding is the last man standing from the three-man team that made up BGW Partners. Matt Bennett of the downtown restaurant Sybaris and Buzz Wheeler, owner of Coastal Farm and Ranch, dropped out of the project last year.
The original concept that was pitched to CARA was to have Sybaris on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor, with a third floor added to the former bank building at 300 W. First St.
Last February, Gerding told the Central Albany Revitalization Area board that the partnership with Sybaris was not going to work and that he needed three months to see if the redevelopment project was still feasible.
On Wednesday, Gerding cited rising material costs and revised budget estimates in noting he would need financial help from CARA — something BGW originally said would not be a necessity when it was granted the opportunity to lock in its proposal for the building.
Gerding said he had been ready to walk away from the project as well but, after conversations with Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, opted to come before the board again this week.
“I think of this as a long-term pursuit in that it’s going to struggle to be a financially successful project for a number of years,” he said. “But with everything you have done already in redeveloping downtown Albany, if this was just a stand-alone opportunity with nothing else going on, I wouldn’t have the interest. Hopefully, the way you look at this is an investment that can spur more housing in downtown Albany.”
The plan, Gerding said, still includes market rate apartments — as many as 30 units — on the upper two floors, but the ground floor would be open to retail or office space.
Redevelopment of the building, he said, would cost around $10.6 million. The building’s worth once completed would be around $7.5 million. Gerding has already spent $60,000, he said, on preliminary designs and plans.
The CARA board took no official action on Wednesday, but Gerding said he could return in about two months with additional figures.
BGW beat out Linn County, which offered $1.5 million — the amount the board paid for the building — with plans to house court services and construct apartments on the property. Local developers Marc and Anni Manley offered $1.6 million for the chance to develop a restaurant and retail space in the building. BGW offered $1.5 million with an 180-day option to purchase and $25,000 in non-refundable funds to the city prior to purchase.
It’s the second project to come before CARA in search of funding after its backers assured the board they would not need financial assistance if chosen to redevelop a historic property. Last month, developers chosen for the St. Francis building redevelopment said they would need about $5 million for the project.