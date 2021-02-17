Wells Fargo developer says CARA money needed for project

Nearly a year after a partnership created to redevelop a piece of Albany’s downtown dissolved, the Wells Fargo project came before the city’s urban renewal district with more bad news.

“For this project to move forward I’m going to need substantial assistance from CARA,” Tom Gerding said during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

Gerding is the last man standing from the three-man team that made up BGW Partners. Matt Bennett of the downtown restaurant Sybaris and Buzz Wheeler, owner of Coastal Farm and Ranch, dropped out of the project last year.

The original concept that was pitched to CARA was to have Sybaris on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor, with a third floor added to the former bank building at 300 W. First St.

Last February, Gerding told the Central Albany Revitalization Area board that the partnership with Sybaris was not going to work and that he needed three months to see if the redevelopment project was still feasible.

On Wednesday, Gerding cited rising material costs and revised budget estimates in noting he would need financial help from CARA — something BGW originally said would not be a necessity when it was granted the opportunity to lock in its proposal for the building.