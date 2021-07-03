West Albany High School teacher earns Economics Teacher of the Year Award

West Albany High School teacher Joey Running has earned the 2020-21 Oregon Economics Teacher of the Year award from the Oregon Council on Economic Education.

This award promotes education in economics by honoring teachers who effectively convey economic ideas to their students, which will help them make responsible choices throughout their lives.

In receiving the honor, Running earned a $500 cash award, recognition by OCEE, an invitation to present at teaching workshops to share best practices, and an automatic nomination by OCEE for the national John Morton Excellence in the Teaching of Economics Awards.

Running is a 29-year high school and community college educator. She has received several awards recognizing her efforts, including the Ted Beck Effective Educator Award and the Financial Beginnings Local Impact Educator Award. In 2019 the Oregon Business Educators Association recognized her as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Additionally, Running has earned multiple certifications from NextGen Personal Finance. She was education ambassador for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in 2019. Running is president of the Oregon Business Education Association and a member of the Western Business Education Association. She has presented sessions on personal finance curriculum at local, state and national levels.

