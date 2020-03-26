Western University of Health Sciences cancels commencement

Western University of Health Sciences cancels commencement

Former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts and current Oregon Governor Kate Brown wait to greet graduates during the 2019 commencement exercises for the College of Osteopathic Medicine of The Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon. Western University of Health Sciences has canceled commencement exercises for all of its colleges this spring, including the Lebanon campus.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Western University of Health Sciences has canceled commencement exercises this spring for all of its colleges, including the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest (COMP-NW) in Lebanon. 

The decision was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and in particular the shelter in place orders issued by the governors of California and Oregon.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Friday, May 29.

There are 105 students in the sixth graduating class at COMP-NW. Dr. Daniel Wilson, president of Western University of Health Sciences, stated that the decision was inevitable but still represents a significant loss.

"Of course, cancellation is a profound disappointment for all, especially our graduates and families.  We are also keenly aware of how important such a milestone is and the unique delights of Commencement — first and foremost for our graduating students and their families, but also for faculty, preceptors, mentors, and everyone associated with the University," Wilson wrote in announcing the decision.

COMP-NW is working to create an alternative event to mark the occasion. 

