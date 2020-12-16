WesternU buys Lebanon building for expansion

“Pro bono clinic services will be offered free to patients as the clinic provides an authentic learning opportunity for students to apply and practice clinical skills while supervised by faculty who are licensed physical therapists,” Lairamore said.

There will also be space for a motion analysis lab where faculty and students will examine ways to improve patients’ ability to move and function. The design includes an on-site, fully-functioning living space with bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. This space will be designed to provide physical therapy and occupational therapy students with a practical, real-world environment for assessment of patient safety, independence and task modification needs.

The goal is to complete renovations prior to the start of the upcoming academic year to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for the welcoming of the inaugural class, Lairamore said. The College of Health Sciences submitted its application for the physical therapy program’s accreditation on Nov. 30 and recently accepted its first students into the program.

“It has been a team effort and very rewarding to see the program unfold as the result of passion and dedication,” Lairamore said. “The team has been extremely active, meeting many deadlines in a very short period of time.”

The physical therapy program will launch 10 years after COMP-NW began. The first, 107-member class began at COMP-NW in 2011, and the medical school now has an enrollment of about 400 students. College of Health Sciences students will share the COMP-NW anatomy laboratories and other central services.

