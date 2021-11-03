What Linn County is doing to demand better federal timber management

The Linn County Board of Commissioners is looking to join forces with other area counties who benefit from — and suffer under, depending on whom you ask and when — federal timber policy.

Counties in Western Oregon want better representation in Washington, D.C. and are banding together to pay for lobbyists and try to improve the federal government's forest management and wildfire response.

The move came Tuesday, Nov. 2 morning, with all the commissioners voting unanimously to enter into an agreement with other counties in western Oregon. So far, Klamath and Linn counties have made the commitment, with Marion County set to make a decision this week.

Several more counties on this side of the Cascades are expected to take up the vote soon. Benton County is not on the list of potential signatories and officials there said they are not part of the coalition at this time.

Linn County commissioners first broached the subject last week during a robust conversation in which some expressed doubts they could get more action out of Congress and the White House.

Still, they say there is a dire need for better forest management of federal lands.