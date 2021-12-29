What mid-Willamette Valley drivers need to know about black ice

As the snow begins to melt around the mid-Willamette valley, new hazards may appear on the roads: Just because flakes aren’t falling from the sky doesn’t mean road conditions are perfectly safe.

Black ice, also known as glare ice or clear ice, is a thin layer of ice on roads that is particularly dangerous because it looks wet as opposed to icy. This can cause drivers to proceed normally instead of with caution.

“Black ice can be tricky in particular because you can’t see it,” Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Katherine Benenati said.

Black ice gets its name not because it’s black but because it’s clear, making it nearly impossible to see. According to ODOT, it is most common at night and early in the morning when temperatures are lower. The sun can usually melt it relatively quickly, but it’s important to stay vigilant, especially near shady areas.

“Assume that there could be ice,” Benenati said. “We always suggest leaving early and giving yourself extra time.”

Benenati recognizes some drivers can’t avoid hitting the roads during the more dangerous times for black ice. ODOT recommends being cautious in these situations.

If you have to drive during these colder temperatures, Benenati suggests slowing down, especially at bridges and overpasses because these areas can be “particularly perilous.”

If there’s ice on your vehicle, there may be ice on the roads. Benenati suggests turning off cruise control, never slamming on the brakes, driving sober, slowing down and leaving plenty of space in between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Benenati described the winter season as “a marathon, not a sprint,” and asked drivers to be patient. She noted that staffing shortages at ODOT could lead to more road closures and chain requirements during big storms, as well as some roads not getting the usual coverage and attention they normally do during the winter months.

Being prepared for black ice and any other winter conditions this season is key, she said.

“For a lot of people around the state, it’s the first taste of winter,” Benenati said. “Make sure you’re prepared now and throughout the season.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

