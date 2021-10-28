What's new at Willamette Grange? A roof and more

Jay Sexton and Toni Hoyman were sitting on chairs on the main floor of the Willamette Grange and Community Hall talking about restoration work at the hall.
A hard rain was falling outside Monday, but not a drop was finding its way to the floor. That’s because Grange backers have completed a long-sought roof replacement project in rural Greenberry.
It took about five weeks, and there were some weather delays along the way. The schedule, Sexton said, went something like this: Do the truss work, delay; do the plywood, delay; and then add the shingles.
“There was no big damage, and nobody got hurt," said Hoyman, who is Sexton’s wife.
“We knew we had to do it by winter,” Sexton said of the roof. “We were hoping to do it by Aug. 15. By then we realized that if we kept delaying … we weren’t not going to get better weather.”
The Grange, between Corvallis and Monroe in Benton County, even made $1,200 when Aurora Mills Architectural Salvage in Marion County paid to haul away and recycle the 2x6s in the used trusses.
The money has been rolling in at a pretty good clip for the Grange. The community is seeing results in a structure that hasn't been in general use since 2007, and, as a result, public interest and momentum are building.
The Oregon Cultural Trust granted the project $12,285 to help with the trusses and wall supports. The Ford Foundation came forward with $25,000. Individual donors provided another $27,000, with $10,000 coming from one donor.
The person “came to one of our events,” Heyman said, “took a look around and said ‘You guys are doing a lot of good work here, here you go,’ and gave us a check. We didn’t even know them.”
More money will be necessary, perhaps more than $150,000, to get the Grange ready for its 100th anniversary in 2023. Future phases include:
• Phase 2: Electricity, lighting and insulation.
• Phase 3: Outer walls, foundation and dry rot repair.
• Phase 4: Interior drywall and plaster.
• Phase 5: Kitchen and bathrooms.
Sexton and Hoyman are both driven — and dreamers — and they are already thinking of even more exotic phases, including a heat pump, and perhaps adding an elevator to make the Grange compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
"That's Phase 20," Sexton said of the elevator.
Sexton and Heyman also like to look out the back window at a 1-acre-plus “back 40” where they are contemplating an outdoor stage and picnic tables and covered spaces with solar panels (a no-go on the Grange roof because of historic resource regulations) that would allow the Grange to host outside events and fairs.
“People come up the highway all the time and stop here to make a phone call or let the dogs and kids out for bit,” Sexton said. “We’d like to have some things here for them.”
And, speaking of dreamers, a couple has booked the Grange for their wedding next November. They are pre-paid, Heyman said, and have told the Grange they are happy to get married in the building in whatever state it finds itself by that date.
Sexton and Hoyman speak glowingly of the partners they have brought into the project, and it seems clear that folks in the building trades want to be involved.
Ironhead Roofing was the main contractor on the roof. Relco Truss of Harrisburg provided the trusses and nearby Hiatt Farms is bringing treats to Saturday’s roof celebration (see info box for details). Service Electric, just 6 miles west of the Grange in rural Benton County, set up a ground fault protection system that allowed crews to have power without the dangers that can come with working in the rain.
Grange membership also is up. Three years ago the list was at 15, Sexton said, but last year it went to 30, and this year they are at 45.
“It’s great to see it like this,” said Sexton.
Hoyman responded: “And a year ago we were saying, ‘Will it happen?’ ”
It’s happening.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.