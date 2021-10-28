What's new at Willamette Grange? A roof and more

Sexton and Heyman also like to look out the back window at a 1-acre-plus “back 40” where they are contemplating an outdoor stage and picnic tables and covered spaces with solar panels (a no-go on the Grange roof because of historic resource regulations) that would allow the Grange to host outside events and fairs.

“People come up the highway all the time and stop here to make a phone call or let the dogs and kids out for bit,” Sexton said. “We’d like to have some things here for them.”

And, speaking of dreamers, a couple has booked the Grange for their wedding next November. They are pre-paid, Heyman said, and have told the Grange they are happy to get married in the building in whatever state it finds itself by that date.

Sexton and Hoyman speak glowingly of the partners they have brought into the project, and it seems clear that folks in the building trades want to be involved.

Ironhead Roofing was the main contractor on the roof. Relco Truss of Harrisburg provided the trusses and nearby Hiatt Farms is bringing treats to Saturday’s roof celebration (see info box for details). Service Electric, just 6 miles west of the Grange in rural Benton County, set up a ground fault protection system that allowed crews to have power without the dangers that can come with working in the rain.