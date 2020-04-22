When the songs got serious: 1965 proved to be the critical year

It was 1965, and the Beatles really didn’t lead the parade. Dylan still was way ahead of them, but other bands and artists were, too, with the last will and testament of the great Sam Cooke injecting a key spark. But more on that later.

The charts

Some background. Of course residence on the Billboard Top 100 is no guarantee that a song is either good or will last. And, until 1991, when the Nielsen Sound Scan came into use, the Billboard folks could not even guarantee that their No. 1 was even outselling the other singles.

That’s because Billboard used to call disc jockeys (these were people who decided which songs got played on the radio) and ask them what was selling. Not a good system, obviously. But in fairness, even a system based on actual sales only gives you information on which singles are selling and not which ones are any good. Those are deeper, more dangerous conversations.

I mean, really, does anyone think that “Sugar Sugar” by the Archies was the best song of 1969 or that “Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham and the Pharoahs was the best song of … 1965? Those who do probably should not read any further.