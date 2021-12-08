Where to catch Parade of Lights, other holiday events in Sweet Home this weekend

Sweet Home’s annual Parade of Lights will be rolling down Long Street 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. In typical fashion for the small community, the parade will feature logging trucks, classic cars and all the other floats that the good people of Linn County can create.

The parade is sponsored by Pacific Power, which also sponsors the Candyland Christmas celebration in neighboring Lebanon. The route runs from 22nd Avenue to Oak Terrace, featuring 30 entries and counting.

When the parade wraps up, rising country music star Jessie Leigh will be putting on a show at 7:30 p.m. at the Sweet Home High School auditorium as part of the all-day Christmas Gala.

The parade is in conjunction with a “lights tour,” which is basically a map of the best holiday lights displays at local homes and businesses.

With a publicly shared Google Map, people will be able to drive along the route to take in the displays that Sweet Home residents have worked hard to put up. The list of participating addresses goes live on Friday, Dec. 10.

Not only will the parade and light tour provide opportunities to take in some twinkling holiday cheer, there will also be prize winners in the People’s Choice and Realtor’s Choice award categories.

Prizes for the Realtor’s Choice include gift cards to local businesses, while the People’s Choice winner gets a custom lawn ornament for a leg up in next year’s competition.

The public at-large votes on their favorite light display, while local realtors pick their favorites. All voting is done through the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce’s website www.sweethomechamber.com/lights-tour.

Organizers of the events say that all this will shape up to be a fun weekend in Sweet Home.

“There is going to be a lot of hustle and bustle and holiday cheer this weekend in Sweet Home, from Christmas Corner at old Wells Fargo building to Light Parade to Christmas Gala to the High School Auditorium,” Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melody Reese said. “So people are definitely going to want to be in Sweet Home all day on Saturday.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

