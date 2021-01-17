Where's the line? Albany reckons with Perkins' presence in D.C.

“Here you have an example of someone going back and forth between an experience she claims she had in D.C. that she can use to justify her qualifications to be in service to a community in Albany,” he said. “That justification then seems to support her reason to ‘fight the good fight’ in D.C. It’s a back-and-forth that I find dangerous.

"She’s a public figure in the community, and by virtue of her appointed position, she is doing work on a committee in the interest of a broader community. To use that as a platform for her advancement and behaviors in D.C., that puts everyone on the hook back in Albany.”

Alex Johnson II has been mayor of Albany for less than a month but has already fielded hundreds of emails and calls about local officials’ behavior in relation to both the insurrection and COVID-19 restrictions, behavior often tied to ideologies like that of the fringe group QAnon.

It’s a trend that's been seen nationally. Marjorie Taylor Green, a QAnon supporter, won a House seat in Georgia in November after supporting conspiracy theories including false claims about Hollywood and pedophiles, the Charlottesville riots and COVID-19. Some of those same ideals have been espoused by local officials, putting a spotlight on local communities and governments.