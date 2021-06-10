White extremist views strong in Oregon despite majority opposition, poll finds

The poll asked 603 Oregon adults for their views on white nationalism, right-wing extremism and the strength of democracy in the state and nation. The estimated margin of error is 4%, DHM said.

The groups were weighted to reflect the gender, age, race, economic status and geographical location of the respondent.

The statistics were also divided into subgroups. The main geographical distribution covered three portions of the state: The tri-county region of Portland, the rest of the Willamette Valley, and the remainder of Oregon.

Just under half of those polled were satisfied with how democracy was working in Oregon. But the 49% rating was higher than the 47% who said democracy was working in the entire nation.

Four of 10 respondents believed "bad actors" across the political spectrum were responsible for violence in Portland and the rest of Oregon.

Far left activists were chiefly responsible, according to 14%, while 13% blamed far right agitators.

Another 8% blamed police and 4% pointed the finger at elected officials.

The remaining 22% said they didn't know who was ultimately responsible.