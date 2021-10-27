Whiteside in Corvallis putting on shows with limited capacity

The Whiteside Theatre is continuing to host shows at the downtown Corvallis historic movie house, although its spectator capacity is 89 because of city fire safety restrictions.

The theater canceled an Oct. 21 event amid a dispute with the city over when it could expand to 299 people. Corvallis Fire Department officials say fire alarms and “fire watchers” are necessary to boost the capacity.

The theater has held two shows since the dispute became public, Petunia Rufflebottom’s Triple S Review on Saturday and a Warren Miller ski film on Tuesday. The Whiteside sold 89 tickets to both of those shows. The Fire Department maximum for the theater is 98, with theater staff making up the numbers difference.

Jen Waters, the Whiteside’s executive director, could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but the theater’s Facebook page notes that Wednesday night’s movie “The Craft,” the Oct. 29 “Hillstomp” musical show and Saturday’s movie, “Coraline,” all will be held as scheduled.