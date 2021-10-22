Whiteside shut down Thursday in dispute with Corvallis

The Whiteside Theatre in downtown Corvallis canceled a Thursday event because of a continuing conflict between the city and theater officials.
The Whiteside Live/Girls Night Out show was scheduled for Thursday night, but it was canceled, Corvallis city officials said, because the Whiteside was planning to allow more than 100 patrons.
City Manager Mark Shepard noted “there is a phased plan so that as safety improvements are made in the theater, occupancy levels can increase. Current occupancy for audience members is approximately 100.”
Jen Waters, the Whiteside’s executive director, said Saturday night’s show, Petunia Rufflebottom’s Triple S Review, will go on as scheduled, although seating will be limited to 100.
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air, Waters said.
Waters said that she believes the Whiteside has done its best to compromise with the city and blamed city officials for the back and forth.
“Their communication is garbage,” Waters said. City officials dispute this contention.
Waters said she believed a deal had been reached with the city that would allow the theater to admit as many as 500 people by adding fire alarms and stationing volunteers and staff throughout the building as “fire watchers.”
“We’ve met with them several times, and it seems like every time we think we have an agreement, they say something different,” Waters said. “We think things are going well, and they move the goal posts. That’s what happened this time.”
The disagreement sparked a firestorm on Facebook. Even Mayor Biff Traber got involved in the discussion. When asked to explain what was happening, Traber replied that “event management is knowingly and deliberately exceeding fire safety limits.”
The city has been working with Whiteside officials on fire safety issues, Shepard said, “for a couple of years now. The city wants the Whiteside to be successful, but we cannot ignore the life/safety issues and must adhere to the state code to help protect the safety of community members who may go to events at the theater.”
Shepard said he did not have a full list of the safety improvements that the fire department is recommending, but he noted a sprinkler system is one component.
Waters said that the sprinkler system would cost $600,000.
“We’re a nonprofit. We don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “And even if we did have $600,000, I’m not sure I’d spend it on that anyway.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.