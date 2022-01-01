Why rapid COVID-19 tests remain scarce 2 years into pandemic in mid-Willamette Valley

It’s 2022, two years into a global pandemic, and mid-valley residents still can’t consistently find at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Two presidential administrations have promised tests will be available for anyone who wants them, and efforts to ramp up production of rapid testing kits, also called antigen tests, have been bolstered.

Still, pharmacy shelves are empty, and inventories of at-home tests tend to sell out the second shipments come in.

Calls to local pharmacies in Albany and Corvallis revealed a lack of rapid tests, the kind you can take at home and get results in minutes. It was also clear from the disgruntled tone of pharmacy employees that they have to explain their lack of inventory all day, every day.

COVID-19 everywhere and not a test to take

An employee at the Safeway pharmacy on Circle Boulevard in Corvallis said people were better off looking on Amazon if they needed tests promptly. Others said that Walmart.com typically has tests that can be purchased and shipped directly to your home or nearest store for pick-up.

A pharmacist at Rite Aid on Ninth Street in Corvallis said that its shipments of at-home COVID-19 tests typically come in on Thursdays and sell out immediately.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media, Tom Field of Rice’s Pharmacy in Corvallis said the store had 17 rapid tests on hand at the start of Tuesday, Dec. 28, and sold out about an hour before closing. The pharmacy only sells them to people who are symptomatic.

“We’re still waiting and watching. We check the wholesaler multiple times per day to see if we can get more for people because there’s obviously a very high demand,” Field said.

“We’ve had these issues since the beginning of the pandemic. … Over the last two years we were sometimes short on gloves, masks, wipes,” he said. “And sometimes, when that happens, we try to get a program together where … those in the greatest need can get supplies of whatever kind that they might need.

“But it’s a tough situation when you’re just trying to do what’s right for the most people, and it kind of doesn’t always work.”

Most pharmacies and private retailers are in the same boat, standing by for more batches of tests — with stores around the country all competing for kits from the same few wholesalers.

Meanwhile, the official advice for family gatherings over the holidays and in light of a new surge prompted by the omicron variant is to test before get-togethers.

The Biden Administration committed $3 billion to the Health and Human Services agency to bolster manufacturing of more tests back in November, about $650 million of which was earmarked specifically for development of more rapid testing. It also, at the beginning of December, announced that 50 million rapid tests would be distributed nationwide for those without insurance.

Oregon just announced that it secured its largest ever order of at-home tests: 6 million testing kits that will begin distribution to local public health agencies on Jan. 10. That eclipses OHA’s previous largest shipment of tests (1.46 million) by millions.

OHA said in its news release issued Thursday, Dec 30, that the purchase was made “so (people) can find out, at home, if they are carrying the virus, and take steps to prevent its spread.”

But it has taken time for these funds and extra tests to translate to more readily available testing for the average American.

“We are at the mercy of the forces that be in terms of getting those kits out,” Field said. “We’ve been in the pipeline for vaccines, so I’m confident that we’re in the pipeline for upcoming ramping up of these tests. But I don’t have any timelines at all. That’s been the basic problem with COVID all along: We just don’t have good timelines.”

Outside the U.S.

And some call these efforts too little too late.

“It would have been nice to have rapid tests more widely available and more prioritized than we’ve seen now,” Benton County Public Health Administrator April Holland said. “Rapid tests are something that have been used more widely in other countries, and they are very available and inexpensive.”

Holland provided the example of the United Kingdom, where residents can walk into pretty much any pharmacy and find packs of at-home kits for just a couple of pounds.

Compounding the problem is how the distribution of tests has been prioritized. Health care organizations and other operations get first dibs over private retail sales.

Representatives from Samaritan Health Services and the Corvallis Clinic say they are fully stocked on COVID-19 tests. Doctor’s offices and hospitals administer both rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, whose results come back more slowly but are more accurate.

Hospital networks like Samaritan order directly from manufacturers, too, but they are also aided by local public health agencies, like county health departments and the Oregon Health Authority, which can funnel more tests and vaccines to them as needed.

Hospital officials say their wealth of tests is partly because the pipeline for the health care industry is more streamlined but also because they have devised strategies that better prepare them for supply chain issues.

“I will say that after many iterations and months of the pandemic and having supply chain issues, we have really ensured we have a healthy stock on hand,” Jane Russell, chief operating officer of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, said. “Currently, we have plenty in stock and have several more ordered online as well.”

Government doesn’t have the surplus

Local public health departments also receive allotments from the OHA and the CDC through the state’s emergency management system, but even they say they have struggled to maintain a large inventory of rapid tests.

“The rapid tests are hard to find even for governments,” Holland said. “We certainly don’t have a large supply of them. Even ordering them from the state, it’s not always a given, and we have limits on how many we can order. And sometimes the lag in receipts takes a little while.”

Reached by email, Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator Neva Anderson said the state’s supply of rapid test kits is stretched.

“(The) Oregon Health Authority is still limiting rapid test kits to local public health authorities, due to supply chain concerns from the manufacturer,” she said. “Thus, we are limited to supporting the hospital systems, long term care facilities, Fire/EMS, and group homes, with the minimal test kits we have on hand.”

This is why most people who need testing have had to seek it at their doctor’s office or via drive-thru clinics, which can range in affordability and access depending on the requirements at each site.

Willamette Valley Toxicology, which operates drive-thru clinics in Corvallis and Albany, offers free PCR testing to anyone who has an appointment.

Results are viewed through an online portal called Lab Dash, with folks receiving directions on how to access that when they make their appointment.

Samaritan also offers drive-thru testing in Newport, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon.

Samaritan uses an online portal called MyChart for test results, though the organization also directly calls those who test positive. Testing is not free across-the-board at Samaritan sites. Russell said they do bill insurance, though they offer the tests for free to those who are uninsured and for those whose insurance does not cover the full cost of the test.

The OHA is also providing financial assistance for uninsured people to get tested.

Further complicating matters at the moment is the recent news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that says antigen tests may provide less reliable results for those infected with the omicron variant of the virus.

“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” a Dec. 28 announcement from the FDA says. “If a person tests positive with an antigen test, they should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with a health care provider to determine the next steps.”

Some agencies, including the FDA, have gone so far as to specifically direct people not to use antigen tests at all, at least until more data can be gathered and potential deficiencies with the sensitivity of the tests can be corrected.

These findings come just weeks after both the FDA and CDC recommended people stock up on antigen tests for the holidays. Officials say that all this highlights just how rapidly information can change during a public health crisis. And how reliable testing remains elusive in this country.

“I think the truth of it is that we just don’t have enough of the testing yet in the United States, and it’s going to take time to get enough of them,” Holland said.

