Why the water level is so low at Albany's Talking Water Gardens

The city of Albany has installed about 20,000 new native plants in Talking Water Gardens, and that should help make the popular public space become even more attractive to people and critters.
But for the time being, ponds at the site don’t have any water flowing through them, so some are low and others are completely empty. That will give the bare root plants a chance to grow and establish themselves, said Kristin Preston, operations manager for Albany Public Works.
“It probably won’t be mid- to late-spring when we’ll turn the water back on, so they’ll have that time,” she said.
Preston said the city often lowers water levels at Talking Water Gardens in the wintertime to give a boost to vegetation. Sometimes, ponds are drained for maintenance in the summer, as well.
“We don’t really like when we don’t have the water flowing. It’s Talking Water Gardens. There should be waterfalls,” she said.
The process will provide more diverse vegetation for the walking area, though, which is home to ducks, geese, heron, turtles, crawdads, rabbits and other species.
Talking Water Gardens is an engineered wastewater treatment wetland. The facility remains the focus of ongoing litigation by the city of Albany against CH2M Hill. The city claims that the design for Talking Water Gardens allowed unpermitted seepage to groundwater and surrounding surface waters.
Reporter Cody Mann contributed to this story.