Portland news station KGW is no longer available to Benton County residents after it was cut recently from Comcast.

Every morning, Corvallis resident Patricia Toggart wakes up at 5:30 and watches KGW. But that morning ritual was interrupted Thursday, March 23 by a message on Channel 8 that directed her to KMTR, she said.

At first, she thought there must have been something wrong with her TV, so she called Comcast. Neighbors of hers had the same issue.

But KGW, an NBC affiliate station based in Portland and owned by Tegna Inc., will not be returning to Toggart's television screen.

According to a Comcast representative, the news station was dropped from its lineup in Benton County because it was an "out-of-market system."

Broadcasting is broken up into designated marketing areas, or DMAs. The Portland DMA ranks No. 25 in size nationwide and includes Linn County — but not Benton County.

Mid-Valley Media asked Comcast why this change happened now, but no response came on short notice at the time this article was published.

According to President and General Manager Steve Carter, KGW was not given a heads up about the switch. Instead, news of the change came in a flood of calls from Benton county residents.

But since Benton County is an out-of-market system, there isn't much they can do, Carter said.

It's an agreement between Comcast and the NBC affiliate station KMTR in Eugene. Benton County is part of the Eugene DMA, not Portland's, he said.

Carter added that Benton County residents could watch their news via app.

The change came without warning for viewers as well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

"We weren't even able to voice our opinion about it," Toggart said.

Over the years, those KGW faces on the screen have become familiar to Toggart.

KMTR, the Eugene station has been available through the years as well, but she always gravitated toward the Portland-based station instead.

It's a bigger city, and has a larger coverage area, she said. And it has the airport and covers the traffic and major roads, Toggart said.

She also prefers KGW's "seasoned professionals" to other news stations, she said.

The Eugene DMA is the 113th in size. It includes Benton, Douglas and Coos counties. KTMR is owned by Roberts Media LLC in agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Ever since she moved to Corvallis 15 years ago, Toggart has been watching KGW. Some neighbors in her area have been loyal to the station for as long as 30 years, she said.

Waking up the next day and not watching the broadcast felt strange.

"It was part of our day, and we want it back," she said.