Wildfire preparedness work scheduled in Benton, Polk counties
alert

  • Updated
Santiam State Forest15 (041421-copy)

A hemlock planted near the Santiam River in the Santiam State Forest. Reforestation efforts and wildfire preparedness work are all part of the Oregon Department of Forestry's plan to manage wildfires. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (file 2021)

Polk and Benton counties have been pegged for wildfire preparedness work thanks to funding from the Oregon Legislature. The Oregon Department of Forestry will be clearing overgrowth on private lands that may contain ample fuel for potential wildfires.

The Legislature in January approved $5 million in funding for the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board. Some $78,000 of that total will be used for projects in Benton and Polk counties. While preparing the landscape for fire resiliency is the primary purpose of this money, some of the projects are also geared toward repairing hiking trails affected by the Labor Day wildfires last year.

The work, often called “fuel reduction,” consists of cutting down some trees in “overstocked stands” and slash treatment of brush and other kinds of fuel. Controlled burns are included as part of the work, though it’s not clear whether that refers to work specifically in Benton or Polk counties.

In Benton County, the work will be done in the Soap Creek area, near Oregon State University's McDonald-Dunn Research Forest. There’s also work scheduled around the Mill Creek area near Alsea. In Polk County, work will be done around Dallas and Sheridan.

This kind of fuel reduction is touted by forestry experts as helpful for reducing the spread of wildfires. The Oregon Department of Forestry says that, while it’s always done this kind of work, it is building more wildfire preparedness into its forest management plans.

“It’s pretty common in forestry to reduce the density and help those remaining trees grow,” said ODF spokesman Jason Cox. “I think the way we’re planning for it is to plan for resiliency.”

