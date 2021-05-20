Wildfire season becoming increasingly unhealthy for Oregon air

“There wasn’t really anywhere for people to go to escape the wildfire smoke,” Knudsen said.

As much as 2020 felt like an outlier in terms of fire severity, data from the last five years shows last year was in line with a trend of larger, longer fire seasons. The DEQ noted in an air quality report released just days before the fires blew up that every part of Oregon has seen a steep increase in days with unhealthy air quality index ratings over the past five years.

The American Lung Association, which released its latest report card based on data from 2017 through 2019, gave eight Oregon counties failing grades for unsafe levels of particle pollution, which in Oregon is almost entirely due to wildfire smoke. Multnomah County received a C grade: that's considered passing, but it also connotes that there were days of unhealthy air on record.

“I would say the majority of the particle pollution can be attributed to wildfire smoke … (and) wildfire seasons are not getting shorter,” said Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy for the association.

Klamath County, site of the Naylox Fire in 2017 and the Klamathon Fire in 2018, received the worst grade in Oregon. The American Lung Association called it the ninth-most polluted county in the nation in its report.