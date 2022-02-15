Wildfires altered the flavor of Oregon's wine, scientists aim to get rid of it

With wildfire smoke bringing new flavors to Oregon wine — probably unwanted to the discriminating palate —Oregon State University scientists are studying how that works and how to get rid of it.

Oregon was home to more than 900 wineries and nearly 1,300 vineyards in 2019, according to the Oregon Wine Board. In Oregon, wine country spans the greater Willamette Valley, producing fine wines such as pinot noir and chardonnay.

Then the Labor Day 2020 wildfires blanketed the Willamette Valley with the worst smoke in decades, sending millions of Oregonians indoors and leaving a metaphorical bitter aftertaste for Oregon's wine industry.

In 2020, Oregon saw crop production fall by 29%, or 30,000 tons, as the smoke smothered vineyards, the Oregon Wine Board reported. It's unclear how much wine from that year may carry the unwanted flavors of the Labor Day wildfires.

Cole Cerrato, a postdoctoral scholar in food science and technology at Oregon State University, said he and his colleagues are working on ways to keep smoke out of your pinot gris.

On Monday night, Cerrato shared some of his team's latest project with the public during a lecture at OSU's Science Pub.

"I would love to come up with this magic bullet and come out and say, 'We have one chemical that is going to treat the smoke,'" Cerrato said. "There could be multiple compounds that are impacting the overall flavors."

Wildfire smoke can imbue one of three flavors in a wine: a wet ashtray, a smoldering campfire and a medicinal taste Cerrato compares to cough syrup.

Isolating the chemicals responsible for those flavors is a challenge for scientists, Cerrato said.

"Smoke can't be boiled down to C02 (carbon dioxide), some nitrates and a few other liquid chemicals," Cerrato said. "It's over 500 chemicals that we're trying to keep track of here."

Wildfire smoke is primarily composed of water vapor mixed with a variety of chemicals from the forest floor's underbrush. They include everything from corrosive gases to fats, oils, and resins.

Wine is most susceptible to wildfire smoke when grapes are still hanging on the vine. A smoky flavor can be nearly impossible to detect until after fermentation.

Cerrato imagines wineries will have a checklist vintners will be able to go through and start mitigating the taste of smoke in their wine by testing for certain compounds. That could mean protein treatments before fermentation or even carbon processes for removing odors, according to Cerrato.

"It doesn't mean necessarily even taking out the smoke completely," Cerrato said. "All we need to do is get just below that threshold and you can't taste it anymore.

For their experiment, Cerrato and his colleagues smoked their own grapes and barley at OSU's Woodhall Vineyard between five to 25 times as intense as the 2020 wildfires.

"You probably have to stick your head over a campfire to get that amount of smoke and do that for six hours," Cerrato said. "It was a high amount of smoke.

It turns out, as little as 20 seconds of exposure to smoke could taint wine, OSU researchers found. The smoke could linger in the air for as long as 120 seconds or far shorter than wildfire season in 2020.

As for the long-term health impacts of drinking smoke-tainted wine, Cerrato said there's no clear-cut answer. He suspects it's as safe as untainted wine, if not less appealing.

"What's interesting about some of these compounds is that doesn't take much a little bit goes a long way," Cerrato said. "The ethanol will catch up to you faster than anything coming from the smoke itself.

Cerrato said during Monday's lecture he hopes to have preliminary findings to share in the next few months.

"We're all really trying to figure out our targets first, so that we're not just spinning our wheels coming up with more ways to kind of get people to do something that may impact the overall quality," Cerrato said.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.