Will mid-valley unemployment rates keep dropping?

While those improving figures represent a rebounding economy, they're still above pre-pandemic levels. In July 2019, for example, Linn County had a 4.2% unemployment rate while Benton County was at 3%.

Combined, Linn and Benton counties had roughly 3,500 fewer people employed in July than before the pandemic, according to Oregon Employment Department data. The difference was most stark in Benton County, which was down 2,820 nonfarm jobs, or 6.5%. Linn County was below prepandemic levels by 750 jobs, or 1.5%.

O'Connor said that a variety of factors contributed to job losses. Some people were put out of work by layoffs. Others didn't want to work and risk their health during the pandemic. And some residents, notably single mothers, were forced to leave their jobs to take care of children in an age of limited childcare options and online schooling.

"It's a combination of reasons," O'Connor added.

Oregon also reported a decrease for its unemployment rate statewide for July. The state had a seasonally adjusted 5.2% rate which was down from 5.6% in June.

At the height of the pandemic, Oregon's unemployment rate reached a record 13.2%.

The state has collected statewide unemployment data since 1978, and county-by-county figures since 1990.