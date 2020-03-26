Willamette National Forest deputy forest supervisor selected

The Willamette National Forest has selected Duane Bishop as its new deputy forest supervisor. Bishop will be responsible for co-leadership of the 1.8 million acres of the Willamette National Forest as well as working with local communities adjacent to the forest.

With over 30 years of experience in the Forest Service, Bishop previously served as the district ranger at the Middle Fork Ranger District for nearly ten years and led a staff of 150-160 permanent and seasonal employees. Bishop’s areas of expertise include watershed restoration; fire and fuels management; youth outreach and engagement; reforestation; fisheries biology; and timber stand improvement.

Most recently, Bishop served on the Board of Directors for the Middle Fork Willamette Watershed council for over nine years and supported the establishment of the South Willamette Forest Collaborative.

Bishop holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management with minors in Fisheries and Wildlife from Oregon State University. When not in the office, Bishop enjoys being outdoors hiking, swimming, rafting, fishing and hunting for elk. Bishop currently resides in Eugene with his wife and two daughters.

For more information on activities and resources in the Willamette National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/willamette/.

