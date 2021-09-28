Willamette Speedway staves off tax foreclosure

Willamette Speedway, the popular home of automobile racing in Linn County, narrowly staved off foreclosure proceedings this year.

The Lebanon business still owes three years of back taxes to Linn County equaling more than $50,000, assessor records show.

The property is not headed toward foreclosure proceedings this year, however, since the debt is less than four years old. Oregon law states that the debt must go back more than three years in order for foreclosure proceedings to kick in.

A payment of nearly $20,000 that speedway managers made to the county in August was critical, however. It paid off all of the back taxes owed for 2017 and chipped away at the amount owed for 2018. The payment held off foreclosure proceedings for at least another year, until May 2022.

Multiple calls for comment to Willamette Speedway were not returned.

Prior issues

The news of a looming tax foreclosure is the latest in a spate of management issues at Willamette Speedway.

In 2019, power was cut to the facility at the behest of the county after years of noncompliance with county health and safety codes. That forced the track to close during the peak of its racing season.