William J. Ripple: Call it a climate emergency

If Congress is unwilling to take action, Biden should swiftly proceed using his executive powers — while bipartisanship is ideal, time is now of the essence for our planet. If the president were to issue an executive order declaring a national climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act, this would allow the use of military funds to rapidly move our nation toward renewable energy. Although likely delayed by court battles, Biden could also reinstate the oil export ban or start to phase out offshore drilling. This could be accompanied by building the climate-friendly infrastructure that would create some of the high-paying jobs he has promised. While I imagine bypassing Congress has drawbacks of its own, I am sure that prompt presidential action is essential in this situation. In my view, there has perhaps never been a more urgent national emergency than climate change. The climate crisis is a threat to our security at both the national and international levels; these threats certainly warrant the use of the wide-ranging powers afforded by the National Emergencies Act. I am confident that Biden will triumph in the courts, if challenged, given that former President Trump prevailed in the Supreme Court in declaring a national emergency for a more polarizing and less urgent border wall.