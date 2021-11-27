Wining and dining this holiday season, courtesy of the mid-Willamette Valley

People are setting their tables and loosening up their belts in preparation for holiday dinners — turkey, the Christmas goose, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, most importantly, wine.

Those who live in the mid-Willamette Valley are lucky enough to have some of the best wine the country has to offer at their tables every year. Here are some family-owned local wineries to support this holiday season as you search for the best grape on the vine.

Springhill Cellars

Located at 2920 N.W. Scenic Drive in North Albany, Springhill Cellars is known for their pinot noir, pinot gris and spectacular view of the valley. The property was used as a pony ranch before Merv Anthony bought it in the early 1960s, and wine tastings have been held in the barn since the business went commercial in 1988.

“The view is the gem of this property,” said Conner McLain, who now runs the show with his parents, Mike and Karen McLain.

Springhill Cellars makes pinot noir, pinot gris, a pinot noir rosé called “Sagnee” and a port style pinot noir.

To pair with a holiday dinner, McLain recommends the pinot noir, although the port style pinot noir goes best with dessert.

Inside the barn, wine lovers are transported back in time with antique furniture and décor but reminded of the present with a huge digital projection of a fireplace on one wall. Tastings are $5 per person, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food or order a cheese plate from the kitchen while playing games and listening to music.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is be the 30th annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance from Nov. 26 through Nov. 28. Cover charge is $5 per person, and guests will enjoy live music, games and traditional German food and beverages.

Springhill Cellars is open Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Delfino Fine Wines

Located at 3111 Santiam Highway S.E. in Suite G in Albany, Delfino Fine Wines is owned by Claudio and Emilia Delfino, who source their wine from family-owned vineyards in their home country of Italy right here to the valley.

“It’s a trip in the glass,” Claudio Delfino said. “It transports you to wherever it’s from.”

Delfino Fine Wines began in Portland in 2018, and the couple moved the business to Albany in 2020. They wanted to start creating connections with local businesses so restaurants could use their wine, but the pandemic stopped them in their tracks.

Luckily, now that restaurants are back open and people feel safer going out to eat and drink, Delfino Fine Wines can be found at various restaurants and markets in Corvallis, Lebanon and Albany.

They sell more than 30 labels but specialize in chardonnay, pinot noir, rosé and syrah. Vintage bottles are what make Delfino Fine Wines unique from other distributors.

To pair with a holiday dinner, the Delfinos recommend the juicy, full body American syrah, the dry, aromatic French cabernet Franc and the Italian brunello Montalcino, which falls right between the others and elicits hints of leather and tobacco.

Delfino Fine Wines is open from 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Compton Family Wines

Located at 810 Applegate St. in Philomath, this family-owned winery offers 16 types of wine, but its most popular are pinot grigio and pinot noir.

Matt and Tabitha Compton are the two owners. Matt Compton got his start in the industry working as a vineyard manager at Oregon State University, and Tabitha Compton used to be a horse trainer. Now their time is dedicated toward putting on tastings and events, and supporting other local businesses.

The Comptons are focusing on three new releases this Thanksgiving — 3 Pigs Pinot Noir, Cellar Select Pinot Noir and Old Vine Dry Riesling. To pair with a holiday dinner, however, Tabitha Compton suggests a rosé or pinot noir.

“I don’t go by the books,” she joked.

She said this weekend should be fairly quiet. Ever since the Oregon-Oregon State football game has been held over Thanksgiving weekend, business has been negatively impacted because of people flocking to the game instead of the winery.

Compton Family Wines is open year-round, and well-behaved kids and animals are welcome.

Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tyee Wine Cellars

Located at 26335 Greenberry Road in Corvallis, Tyee Wine Cellars has beautiful views and plenty of property for visitors to roam.

The winery and farm have been family-owned for five generations. The Buchanan family settled in the mid-Willamette Valley in the 1850s. Later on, the farm featured cows and a milking parlor. In 1974, fourth generation family members Dave and Margy planted the first wine grapes. They later founded the winery in 1985.

Today, fifth generation Merrilee Buchanan Benson is the winemaker.

Tyee Wine Cellars makes two types of pinot noir, gewürztraminer, chardonnay and pinot gris.

During tastings, visitors can expect a relaxed experience that allows them to walk the property and trails and take in the more than 130 acres of oak and ash trees, hazelnut plants and the gorgeous views. During the spring and summer, Tyee Wine Cellars is a popular event venue thanks to the ample space.

Winery Co-Founder Dave Buchanan said during tastings he selects the best wine based on the meal. For example, he said Pinot Gris goes well with fish. But Pinot Noir may be the most versatile, he said.

“Of all the different wines, it’s almost a chameleon,” Buchanan said. “It tastes different with the food you’re eating.”

Tyee Wine Cellars is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

