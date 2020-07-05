Winners list for Harrisburg's reverse parade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Harrisburg reverse parade held on the Fourth of July had 48 entries. Here’s a list of winners from this unusual Independence Day event.

Business/church: first place, Magnuson Dental; second place, Harrisburg Pharmacy; and third place, Village Salon. Harrisburg Pharmacy also won the People’s Choice Award in this category.

House: first place, Ashlie Soward; second place, Cindy Knox; and third place, Jennifer Vandehey. Jayne Detering won the People’s Choice Award.

Floats (non-business): first place, Betty Britton; and second place, Harrisburg FFA. The People’s Choice Award went to Britton, as well.

Classic cars: first place, Phyllis Watson; second place, Lee and Ann Heckart; and third place, Steve Mann. Watson also won the People’s Choice Award for Chester, her 1936 Chevrolet pickup.

Bikes: first place, Landon Holt; second place, Giovanni Falk; and third place, Emily Ueland. The Hartley and Ueland children – the six grandchildren of Victoria Ueland, including Emily – won the People’s Choice Award.

In other categories, Avery Highley won for the best costume and Unbridled Youth Ranch and Equine Rescue won for the best pet display, as well as a people’s choice award.

