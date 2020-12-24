Winners of Albany holiday light contest announced (Dec. 24)

The Albany Visitors Association has announced the winners of the 2020 Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest.

The winners are “Santa’s Beat Shop,” 4195 Madrona Place SE; “The Tree of Lights,” 4203 Winners Circle Ave. SE; “Bringing Joy for All to See,” 3849 Oakmont Loop NE; and “Historic Elegance,” 914 Fifth Ave SW.

The first-place package includes a night’s stay at Phoenix Inn Suites, a reservation for the party room at the Historic Carousel & Museum, dinner at Sybaris Bistro, and gift certificates for Bodhi Bakery, Urban Ag Supply, Midway Farms and Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub/Shortstops.

Other winners will receive an award certificate and gift cards from local businesses.

Winners were determined through votes on Facebook and via email. Lights will be on through Dec. 31. People wishing to see the displays can find the list at albanyvisitors.com or download the Albany Explorer app for a map.

Contest sponsors are Burcham’s Metals, Robyn vanRossmann, a broker from Town & Country Realty, and Hospitality Vision.

