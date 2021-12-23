Winter books in review -- Book mixes poems and recipes

Anita Sullivan combines her love for wholesome, delicious desserts with her passion for writing in “Nutritious Desserts: Poems & Recipes.”

Sullivan lives in the mid-Willamette Valley and, in addition to writing poetry and baking desserts, has operated her own piano-tuning business for nearly 30 years. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in poetry from Pacific Lutheran University.

The 28-page book includes 11 recipes and nine poems. Sullivan emphasizes that it is possible to enjoy delectable desserts without putting on the pounds and feeling guilty about it.

“Therefore, the desserts in this slim volume — despite being actual food, designed to add to the meal instead of canceling it out — are so delicious that you can’t help but lapse into euphoria when you ingest them,” she writes.

The recipes are not your run-of-the-mill cookie and cake variety, but rather eye-catching, like Maine silk pie, tahini chocolate chip cookies, tofu chocolate cake and apricot pie, to name a few.

Her recipes are not for everybody — you have to be willing to close your eyes and take a lick of faith into these culinary creations. While some might turn up their nose at the thought of a tofu mousse, Sullivan challenges her readers to trust the process and try something new.

All of the ingredients she uses are organic and minimally processed. She describes her recipes as “a starting place” and encourages people to put their own spin on things.

Her poetry is at times nostalgic, other times silly, and sometimes both. One thing that’s clear is her love for food and her unique perspective on baking. The way she earnestly describes simple foods such as bananas and applesauce shows how she thinks of these ingredients as much more than kitchen staples.

Sullivan’s book is available for purchase at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

