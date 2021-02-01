Winter weather advisory issued for Sweet Home area, Cascade foothills

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sweet Home and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

About 5 inches to 10 inches of snow are possible in locations above 2,000 feet in elevation. Areas as low as 1,500 feet could get 1 inch to 4 inches of snow, according to the agency.

The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to be late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Travel could be difficult at times, the advisory states.

Cascade passes, including Tombstone Pass, could get as much as 8 inches to 16 inches of snow, and travel could be very difficult, according to the National Weather Service.

