 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winter weather results in delivery delays for DH, GT

  • 0
Snow 06

A tree covered in snow outside of Timber Ridge School.

 Kylie Graham Mid-Valley Media

With snow and ice covered roads on Sunday night and early Monday morning, Monday print editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times weren’t delivered to subscribers in some areas.

As road conditions become less treacherous, especially in rural areas, our circulation drivers will work to deliver Monday’s paper to subscribers.

Wintry weather also may result in delivery delays on Tuesday and later this week.

E-editions of our papers — which include all of the stories in the print editions plus extras — are available to subscribers online via the DH and GT.

Happy holidays, and thanks for your understanding and patience as we try to keep all of our employees safe during this unusual winter weather event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News