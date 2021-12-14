 Skip to main content
Wintry weather: Mid-valley schools delay start times, put buses on snow routes

  • Updated
Corvallis Snow 02

Snow begins to stick on parked cars near Oregon State University campus during a snow flurry Monday morning.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Updated 6:45 a.m.: Some mid-valley schools districts have delayed the start of classes on Tuesday morning due to wintry conditions, while others have placed their buses on snow routes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has warned motorists to expect hazardous, icy conditions on roads this morning in northwestern Oregon. 

Drivers should slow down, give themselves extra time and delay travel if possible until temperatures rise. Motorists also should watch for crews responding to crashes and winter conditions.

The Albany Police Department also warned drivers to prepare for icy conditions on their morning commute. Major bridges and overpasses are very slippery, the agency cautioned.

Here's the latest information on the school delays and snow routes:

•The Sweet Home School District is on a two-hour delay.

•The Central Linn School District will start classes two hours late.

•The Harrisburg School District is running two hours late.

• The Linn Benton Lincoln ESD is on a two-hour delay. All morning early childhood special education classes are cancelled.

•The Monroe School District is on a two-hour delay.

•The Lebanon Community School District has placed its buses on snow routes due to icy conditions.

 •The Blodgett bus in the Philomath School District is on a snow route.

