Wintry weather: Santiam Canyon schools on two-hour delay

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Snow fell in Corvallis for around 45 minutes on Monday.
Updated 6:45 a.m.: The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.
This story could be updated with additional schools and weather information.
Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.
Snow falls on Easy Street in Corvallis in this video shot by reporter Cody Mann. If you're seeing this on Facebook or Twitter, post your snow …
Warm-glowing white snowflake lights are a sign of the times for winter holiday festivities in Albany.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.