Wireless, parks, bookmobile: Council allocates federal COVID relief

The project is needed to allow continued growth in Albany east of the freeway. Funding the phase through ARPA funds would free up existing sewer capital funds to complete the next phases sooner, staff reported in their recommendation.

Chris Bailey, operations director for the city's public works department, told councilors Wednesday that improvements also are needed for current residents. It's the only place she knows of, she said, where the city has had to install backflow prevention to keep sewage from flowing backwards into people's basements during heavy rainfall.

System development charges could be used to help cover the costs related to population growth, she said, but the problem is not enough revenue is collected to fully pay for the share of debt incurred by that development.

"So one way or another, this project is going to affect ratepayers," she said.

Councilor Matilda Novak said if that's the case, she'd like to have ARPA help reduce the burden on ratepayers. Olsen disagreed. "I think growth needs to pay for itself, at least in part, and I don't think we should dump all that money on Cox Creek," he said.