With COVID-19 surging, Oregon asks residents to avoid ERs if possible

With more than 18,500 new cases of COVID-19 detected statewide since Friday, Oregon Health Authority officials are asking people to avoid hospital emergency rooms, if possible.

The state is asking residents to consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues.

"Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms," according to an OHA news release. "If you are looking for nonemergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic."

Also included in the report Monday, Jan. 10, was the announcement that one mid-valley resident was among the 18 new COVID-19-related deaths logged in over the weekend. Weekend numbers may be under-reported as not every county supplies data to the state on the weekends.

Of those new known cases, 600 of them were detected in Benton County compared to 448 in Linn County. Benton County has recorded 8,000 cases since the start of the pandemic while Linn County has recorded 16,936.

Oregon’s 5,765th COVID-related death is a 96-year-old man from Benton County who died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions, though COVID-19 was listed as a significant condition contributing to his death, the OHA stated in its Monday report.

Linn County has logged 210 deaths related to the disease since the start of the pandemic. Benton County has recorded 44 deaths.

Oregon has recorded 459,700 total cases statewide, with 5,761 deaths.

Testing: The OHA said that the number of COVID-19 tests reported for Jan. 7 was the third-highest single day count for Oregon during the pandemic at 51,996 tests administered. The statewide test positivity rate currently sits at 22.1%.

Vaccinations: There were 9,110 new doses of coronavirus vaccine administered over the weekend, bringing the seven-day running average of vaccines to 11,247 per day. To date, just fewer than 2,789,000 people have completed a vaccination series in Oregon.

Hospitalizations: The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 currently sits at 692. There are 150 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the state. Out of 86 staffed adult ICU beds available in Region 2, which serves Linn and Benton counties, there are five beds available.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,549,823 new cases over the weekend and 3,222 new deaths. The United States has recorded more than 60 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 835,000 deaths.

