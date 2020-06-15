With latest appointment, women represent 50% of Oregon House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maxine Dexter will take the House District 33 seat seven months earlier than she planned.

Dexter, a Kaiser Permanente physician from Northwest Portland, was appointed Friday to succeed Democrat Mitch Greenlick, who died May 15 at age 85. Dexter won a four-way Democratic primary May 19 for the open seat. Greenlick had announced during his 2018 campaign that his ninth term in the House would be his last.

Dexter's appointment marks a first. According to the House Majority Office, women now represent half of the 60 House districts in Oregon.

Dexter was sworn in Sunday by Justice Adrienne Nelson of the Oregon Supreme Court in a private ceremony. If the seat remained vacant on Monday, 30 days after Greenlick’s death, state law empowers the governor to appoint any qualified Democrat.