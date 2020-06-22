With warm weather, officials urge caution on mid-valley rivers

Tammy Robbins, Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman, said the confluence of the north fork and south fork of the Santiam River is especially dangerous. On Monday afternoon, a woman was knocked off her inner tube and sucked underneath some branches at the location. While she was able to keep her head above the surface, the woman inhaled some water. The group of friends she was floating with was able to get her to a nearby sandbar. The Jefferson Fire District used its rescue boat to transport the woman from the sandbar to the Jefferson boat ramp. She was then taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital.

Robbins said that people floating down from Greens Bridge should stay to the right of the river near the confluence, as the left side is laden with debris.

The Jefferson Fire District also was one of several agencies that responded to a drowning at Salmon Falls County Park northeast of Lyons on Saturday afternoon. A 27-year-old man died after jumping from a rock ledge into the Santiam when the water temperature was in the 40s, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Many rivers are running higher and faster than normal due to heavy rainfall in June, according to authorities. Robbins said the above-normal water levels are hiding debris near riverbanks that can be dangerous.