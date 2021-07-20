Woman arrested on murder charged for Albany area death from June

An Albany woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a death that occurred west of Albany in June.

Tennisha Quin Bourne, 34, was arrested on Monday. She is accused of slaying Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, of Albany.

Bourne is the ex-girlfriend of Mooney. Investigators determined she had been involved with her death and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington found Bourne and took her into custody after responding to her location for an unrelated call.

According to the Pierce County Jail website, Bourne is being held without bail, and she was booked into the facility at 2:29 a.m. on Monday.

The death was reported at about 9 a.m. on June 2 on Willoway Drive. Deputies responded and found Mooney deceased.

The Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation as part of Linn County’s Major Crimes Team.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information regarding the case should contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.

