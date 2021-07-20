 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on murder charged for Albany area death from June
0 Comments
breaking top story

Woman arrested on murder charged for Albany area death from June

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

An Albany woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a death that occurred west of Albany in June.

Tennisha Quin Bourne, 34, was arrested on Monday. She is accused of slaying Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, of Albany.

Bourne is the ex-girlfriend of Mooney. Investigators determined she had been involved with her death and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington found Bourne and took her into custody after responding to her location for an unrelated call.

According to the Pierce County Jail website, Bourne is being held without bail, and she was booked into the facility at 2:29 a.m. on Monday.

The death was reported at about 9 a.m. on June 2 on Willoway Drive. Deputies responded and found Mooney deceased.

The Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation as part of Linn County’s Major Crimes Team.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information regarding the case should contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News