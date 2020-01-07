Woman steals security dogs from Albany auto dealership

A woman cut through the fence at an Albany auto sales lot and stole two of the three security dogs at the business early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Kelly Rae Wilson, 41, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree theft.

The Rottweilers were stolen from South Commercial Auto Sales, 3850 Santiam Highway SE.

Wilson was contacted with the dogs at about 5 a.m. at the Adult Shop, 3404 Spicer Road SE. Law enforcement has had frequent contacts with Wilson, and an officer knew she didn’t possess any animals. She had cut through the fence at the business about 45 minutes earlier, according to police logs.

Law enforcement knew that the dogs belonged to the nearby business, said Cole Short, manager at South Commercial Auto Sales.

“We’ve been having a lot of problems with homeless people around the area,” Short said.

On Dec. 10, a homeless man stole a set of keys off an employees’ desk, according to Albany Police Department logs. In August, a man opened a bag of raw chicken and threw it onto the showroom floor, according to police logs.

Short said that he has video of Wilson sitting at the chain-link fence for about two hours, unweaving it by hand.