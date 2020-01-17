Woodburn man gets probation in sex crime case

A Woodburn man who came to Corvallis hoping to have sex with an underage girl was sentenced to probation and a short jail term on Thursday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jon Eugene Nissly, 46, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree Thursday morning in Benton County Circuit Court. A second felony charge of luring a minor was dismissed.

Judge Joan Demarest sentenced Nissly to three years’ supervised probation and 30 days in jail, with 15 days suspended if he reports to jail as scheduled on Feb. 24. He is also eligible to receive credit for time served and time off for good behavior. Nissly must also register as a sex offender and pay a $200 fine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Nissly’s probation is revoked, however, he will be required to serve 18 months in prison.

Nissly was arrested in Corvallis in September by Benton County sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, Nissly had been communicating online with a deputy who was posing as a 13-year-old girl and had come to Corvallis expecting to have sex with the child.

Senior Benton County Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko was the prosecutor in the case.

Defense attorney Christian Strahl represented Nissly in court.

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.