Work on Harrisburg Bridge begins March 15

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that construction work on the Harrisburg Bridge will begin on Monday. The project includes raising the bridge’s vertical clearance from 14 feet to 16 feet, as well as replacing bracing throughout the bridge.

There have been several incidents of damage to the bridge, which carries Highway 99E across the Willamette River in Harrisburg, due to its low clearance height.

In October 2015, for instance, Linn County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of damage to the bridge due to a two-story shed being hauled across. The 15-foot trailer was too tall to clear the beams.

Work on the bridge will be done at night, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with traffic delays and road closures expected during those times. ODOT flaggers will coordinate lane closures and direct traffic across the bridge while work is being conducted.

Community members expressed concerns about how the planned work will affect the osprey nests that rest atop the bridge structure, which ODOT addressed in a press release on Thursday.

“We won’t be disturbing the osprey nests during this improvement to the bridge,” the release stated. “Most work will be away from the nests, and we’ve planned it to impact the ospreys as little as possible.”

