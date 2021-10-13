Workers rank what they value in a workplace in Oregon study

Workers value having a job they can be proud of, that’s close to home with flexible hours and that has health insurance, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

Rated the highest by all demographic groups by those surveyed, at 63%, was having a work-life balance, according to the survey. The second highest workplace feature was health insurance and working with people that the survey respondents respected.

“It’s unsurprising that most people rank earning a good salary as the most important consideration when choosing a place to work and that it is really important to people without a college degree because a good salary can be more difficult for those to come by,” said Amaury Vogel, associate executive director of the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, which conducted the survey Sept. 14-22. “The ranking tells us a little bit more because it makes people choose a few priorities.

Earning a good salary was a priority for 72% of those participating in the survey who were 30-54 years of age and 64% for all respondents. While it makes sense that earning a good salary ranks among the top priorities, Vogel said the work-life balance probably was not something workers placed such a high value on 20 years ago.