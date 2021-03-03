Working on the Grange: Greenberry-area historic structure returning to life

Touring the Willamette Community and Grange Hall is like entering a time tunnel. Propped up on a bench on the ground floor of the disused historic building a few miles south of Corvallis at Greenberry Road and Highway 99W there is a photo that includes O.H. Kelley, one of the founders of the Grange movement just after the Civil War.

A massive wood-burning furnace anchors one corner. It was there nearly 100 years ago when the Grange Hall opened in 1923 (two earlier iterations of the Willamette Grange, which were located west of the current hall, were destroyed in fires in 1889 and 1922, respectively).

There are officer sashes, a service roll of veterans and pike-like staffs that were used to keep enemies — such as railroad employees — at bay.

Charred beams from a 1956 fire that nearly took down the Grange, again, can be seen in the rafters. An old upright piano sits near one of the windows in the grand hall. And you can look out from the stage of the room and just imagine a dance or a wedding or a family reunion or some other community gathering and … hear that piano.

Jay Sexton, president of the local Grange, remembers participating in a square dance at the hall “sometime in the early '80s.”