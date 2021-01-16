Wounded Washington police dog has surgery at OSU

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arlo’s doctors said they planned to keep him in the hospital ICU over the weekend to monitor him and that he still has a long recovery ahead of him.

“The shoulder that had all the bullet damage is the weakest,” Warnock said. “He’s still weak, but he’s improving by leaps and bounds.”

Because of the damage to his neck and shoulders, Arlo will likely have arthritis, which could compromise his reaction time and safety in the field, so he will not be returning to active duty. His handler is Thurston County Deputy Tyler Turpin.

“He’s an amazing dog,” said Sgt. Rod Ditrich, the Thurston K-9 unit supervisor. “He’s just so enthusiastic and he’s one of our most vocal, energetic dogs that we’ve got — he just is always happy, wants to please, just an amazing animal. Super easy to train.

“He lives for the job — that’s all he wants to do is please Deputy Turpin and perform the job of a police K-9. We just want what’s best for Arlo.”

The K-9 unit at Thurston County is paid for entirely through community donations. A GoFundMe page that has been created to pay for Arlo’s medical bills already had raised more than $73,000 dollars by Saturday afternoon. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3tf5f4t. to contribute.

