Wuga-what?: Albany family creates children's book in quarantine

"For about two weeks we didn't know what we were supposed to be doing before they did send out guidance and curriculum," she said.

So, the family turned to the Wugawanda.

"We thought it was a good time to get the story down on paper," Tai said.

Tai and the kids had brainstorming sessions about what the Wugawanda would look like and what types of animals he would talk to as he made his trek through the forest.

Nora takes credit for the conversation with the blue herring, and Ian puts his mark on what the Wugawanda's face ultimately looks like after several drafts.

"This book was very much inspired by the flora and fauna of the Willamette Valley," Tai said.

"The Wugawanda," the family said, is suggested for kids preschool aged to 5th grade.

There's no plan currently for another book, but Tai said the family may turn "The Wugawanda" into a series.

As for the origin of the creature's name, no one remembers where exactly it came from, but since publishing the book, they've seen reminders of the Wugawanda around town.

"We chose a sock for him to find because when you have kids they always have one of every sock because it ends up in the yard or in the car somewhere," Tai said. "And it's funny because since the book, we've started seeing socks in public like on the street and in the park. I never noticed it before, and suddenly they're out everywhere for the Wugawanda to be picking up."