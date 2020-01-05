Wyden holds town hall in Corvallis

Most of the first 50 minutes or so of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s town hall Saturday at Corvallis’ Linus Pauling Middle School was dedicated to one topic: health care.

As has become common at town halls in Linn and Benton counties in recent years, members of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates attended with signs, handouts for attendees and asked many of the questions.

Wyden’s town hall at Linus Pauling in Benton County was one in a series of eight county town halls he’s holding around the state over a four-day period. The audience at the event filled the middle school’s cafeteria.

The supporters of universal health care had good luck in the random ticket draw that determined who could ask questions, with four of the first six questions on the subject.

“Anybody want to talk about Iran?” Wyden asked the audience more than 50 minutes into the hour and 20 minute event, which earned a hearty applause. A few attendees called out other favored topics that hadn’t yet been addressed, including climate change, impeachment and campaign finance reform.

Wyden was on his fifth town hall in three days and it was the first time it took more than half an hour to get to a question on Iran . And because he knew it was important to the audience he wanted to address the topic.