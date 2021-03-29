Wyden to hold virtual Linn County town hall on Thursday

Sen. Ron Wyden will have a live online town hall for Linn County residents starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Wyden has held 970 town halls statewide as part of his pledge to hold at least one forum each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

His office has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear public health guidelines that such large meetings pose no unusual health risk for Oregonians. After the pandemic hit in March 2020, Wyden opted to go virtual with his town halls.

“I very much look forward to resuming the ongoing conversations with Oregonians in communities large and small to hear residents’ priorities on the new Biden administration and Senate in its first weeks with the American Rescue Plan and more,” Wyden said in a news release.

Those who want to attend the virtual town hall for Linn County should sign up and participate by Tuesday at https://www.facebook.com/events/280587020352120/.

