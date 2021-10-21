Wyden urges federal review of Bi-Mart pharmacy closures

Wyden said rural communities are particularly dependent on local community pharmacists for their care, and are especially impacted by these closures. He added that pharmacies not only provide access to medication in these communities, they also play an essential role in providing critical services.

Walgreens issued a news release on Sept. 30 regarding an agreement to acquire Bi-Mart’s pharmacy business, including the 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open. In places where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, it will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.

"Bi-Mart's core business is healthy and strong. However, over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision," Rich Truett, president and CEO of Bi-Mart said in the news release.

Rob Ewing, regional vice president of Walgreens, said the company currently operates in more than 9,000 locations in the United States, including more than 70 in Oregon.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives of Bi-Mart and Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

