Wyden urges federal review of Bi-Mart pharmacy closures

Sen. Ron Wyden, D–Oregon, sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response as Bi-Mart moves to close 56 pharmacies in the Pacific Northwest, including 37 in Oregon.
The letter called on the federal agency to review pharmacy closures nationwide in the past five years, focusing on how fees imposed by Medicare Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers are driving those closures, many of which are in rural communities.
Wyden noted in his letter, which was directed to Administrator Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, that Bi-Mart has cited “increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure” in its announcement of the pharmacies closing.
The Oregon senator expressed deep concerns about the closures, and said reports indicate they are caused by negative financial impacts from direct and indirect remuneration fees imposed by Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers on local pharmacies in Oregon and other states.
“Pharmacies across Oregon report that these fees exert significant financial strain and impede their ability to deliver critical services,” Wyden said.
Wyden wrote that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported in June to Congress that Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers increased pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration fees by 91,500% from 2010 to 2019, and that fees doubled from 2018 to 2020.
Wyden said rural communities are particularly dependent on local community pharmacists for their care, and are especially impacted by these closures. He added that pharmacies not only provide access to medication in these communities, they also play an essential role in providing critical services.
Walgreens issued a news release on Sept. 30 regarding an agreement to acquire Bi-Mart’s pharmacy business, including the 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open. In places where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, it will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.
"Bi-Mart's core business is healthy and strong. However, over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision," Rich Truett, president and CEO of Bi-Mart said in the news release.
Rob Ewing, regional vice president of Walgreens, said the company currently operates in more than 9,000 locations in the United States, including more than 70 in Oregon.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives of Bi-Mart and Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
"Bi-Mart's core business is healthy and strong. However, over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision." ~Rich Truett, Bi-Mart