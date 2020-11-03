Wyse, Augerot lead in Benton commissioner races

Augerot, the former executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council, will be serving her second term on the Board of Commissioners.

Under Benton County’s ranked choice voting system — the only one in effect in Oregon — voters rank all candidates in order of preference.

If one candidate receives more than half of all first-place votes, that person is declared the winner. If not, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and the other choices made by voters who ranked that candidate No. 1 are distributed. The process is repeated until one candidate has a majority or there are only two candidates left. If just two candidates remain and neither has more than half of all votes cast, the one with the most votes wins.

This election marks the first time ranked choice voting has been used since Benton County voters approved the system in a 2016 ballot measure. Measure 2-100 applies only to general elections for county offices, which in practical terms means it will only be used for commissioner races that involve three or more candidates.