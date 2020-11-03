Wyse, Augerot win Benton commissioner races

Wyse, who previously ran for the board two years ago but lost in the Democratic primary, said she was "very excited and relieved" by Tuesday's outcome.

"This is a goal I've been working towards for three years. It's really been a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get here," she said. "I feel called to do this work because I really love this community and I love helping people."

Wyse monitored the election results from home on her smartphone with her husband and two daughters. The family also shared the moment via Zoom with Wyse's father, stepmother and sister in Portland.

Augerot, the former executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council, will be serving her second term on the Board of Commissioners.

She said she was happy with her showing on Tuesday, even though Beilstein appeared to have drawn several thousand first-place votes away from her.

"I'm glad to see Mike did as well as he did; the climate vote is strong," Augerot said. "I think I would have been the second-choice vote for both of the other candidates, but I'm glad I had more than 50% of the vote out of the gate."

Under Benton County’s ranked choice voting system — the only one in effect in Oregon — voters rank all candidates in order of preference.