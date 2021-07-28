Yee making second run for Corvallis City Council

Tracey Yee is making a second run at the Corvallis City Council seat in Ward 8.
Yee, a retired human resources administrator at Oregon State University, ran for the seat in 2014. Frank Hann won in a three-way race that also included Carl Price.
“I'm excited about running for city council, and feel that I've gained even more facilitation skills and administrative experience since 2014 that will serve the council and the city if I am fortunate enough to be elected,” Yee said.
Yee is seeking to replace Ed Junkins, who served from Nov. 2018 to July of this year before taking a health services position with his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
Yee, whose petition already has been certified by city officials, will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. No one else has picked up a petition. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. Monday. Interested parties should contact City Recorder Carla Holzworth at carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-766-6901, Ext. 5075. The winner of the November election will finish Junkins' two-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Yee still was working for OSU at the time of the 2014 run and said “looking back, I think it would have been difficult working full time and also serving on the council, but it's important to have working people represented on the council. Having just recently retired, maybe I can now commit the time but still represent the concerns of people who are working full-time.”
In between that 2014 run and now Yee served in a high-profile spot as the first chair of the city’s new Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board (CIDAB), whose main charge was making recommendations on city empowerment grants.
“I am interested in increasing community involvement in city processes, whether individuals or groups," she said. "Part of the focus of CIDAB was to identify ways to remove barriers to community participation in city initiatives and meetings, and making recommendations to the City Council for policy changes that could increase participation.
“Empowering neighborhood groups to organize was one approach that I feel was a successful result of CIDAB, and I feel that there is more opportunity there.”
