Yee making second run for Corvallis City Council

Tracey Yee is making a second run at the Corvallis City Council seat in Ward 8.

Yee, a retired human resources administrator at Oregon State University, ran for the seat in 2014. Frank Hann won in a three-way race that also included Carl Price.

“I'm excited about running for city council, and feel that I've gained even more facilitation skills and administrative experience since 2014 that will serve the council and the city if I am fortunate enough to be elected,” Yee said.

Yee is seeking to replace Ed Junkins, who served from Nov. 2018 to July of this year before taking a health services position with his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.

Yee, whose petition already has been certified by city officials, will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. No one else has picked up a petition. The deadline to do so is 5 p.m. Monday. Interested parties should contact City Recorder Carla Holzworth at carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov or call 541-766-6901, Ext. 5075. The winner of the November election will finish Junkins' two-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.